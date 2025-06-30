TEATT Ministry Announces Temporary Closure and Restructuring of Economic Licenses Department to Improve Public Service Delivery

PHILIPSBURG — The Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT), under the leadership of Minister Grisha Heyliger-Marten, has announced the temporary closure of the Department of Economic Licenses’ service desk at the Public Service Center (PSC), effective July 1, 2025, for a period of four to six weeks.

This decision is part of a strategic effort to address recurring public concerns, improve turnaround times, and strengthen the quality of service provided to the business community, particularly Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). It aligns with the Ministry’s broader mission to ease the process of doing business in St. Maarten.

“I’ve listened to the complaints and frustrations from the public and the staff of the Department, and I am taking decisive action,” stated Minister Heyliger-Marten. “The goal is to assist the staff by restructuring internal processes, give them time to only address the backlog, and reintroduce a system that prioritizes their concerns by means of efficiency, accuracy, and transparency.”

Key updates during the closure include:

A new digital document submission: Applicants will be able to upload required documents from wherever they are. This will make the process easier, more flexible, and reduce the need to come in person unless absolutely necessary. More updates on how you can receive assistance during closure via the of Small Economic Development Corporation SEDC and/or the Chamber of Commerce COCI, we be mentioned later this week.

Discontinuation of the current online system: The existing online submission platform will be phased out. A new short-term digital solution will be introduced to ensure more reliable and user-friendly service.

Return to walk-in service: After the service desk reopens, morning hours will accommodate walk-in submissions and inquiries using a number system. Afternoon hours (1 PM to 4 PM) will be dedicated to application status updates.

Follow-up for existing appointments: All individuals with appointments scheduled for July and early August will be contacted during the first week of July to inform them of next steps and address their pending requests.

To manage this transition, a dedicated internal project team has been assigned to support implementation, clear the backlog, and enhance communication between the department and the public.

“The Ministry fully recognizes the vital role that MSMEs play in our economy and the challenges they face when accessing basic services,” added Minister Heyliger-Marten. “This restructuring represents a short- to mid-term solution that will bring relief now, while we continue working on broader long-term reforms through the Country Packages.”

The Department will also participate in the upcoming Go Local Event, hosted in Philipsburg on the Boardwalk from July 24 to 27, 2025. During this event, the department will host an informational tent to share updates, answer public inquiries, and promote awareness about the new licensing process.

While the temporary closure may cause some short-term inconvenience, the Ministry is confident that these measures will result in improved service, renewed public trust, and a more efficient approach to licensing that reflects the needs of a modern economy.