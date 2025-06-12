Successful forensic training by CARICOM strengthens efforts to combat firearm crime in the Caribbean

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – From Monday, June 2 to Friday, June 6, 2024, a special five-day training on an innovative forensic analysis method was held in Sint Maarten. This training, organized by CARICOM in cooperation with the Trinidad and Tobago Forensic Science Centre (TTFSC) and the Sint Maarten Police Force, helps law enforcement officers to more effectively address firearm crime.

Six forensic investigators participated in this training: two from the Curaçao Police Force, two from the Aruba Police Force, and two from the Sint Maarten Police Force. They have learned an advanced technique that enables faster and more effective handling of firearm-related crimes. This training is much needed, as all countries and islands in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom are dealing with an increase in shooting incidents. The Council of Police Chiefs is concerned about the large number of firearms circulating in the region.

This training was made possible by the strengthened regional cooperation between the Council of Police Chiefs and CARICOM IMPACS. CARICOM IMPACS (Implementing Agency for Crime and Security) is the security agency within the Caribbean Community and was established in 2006 to promote a coordinated approach to crime and security in the region. The agency plays a key role in strengthening cooperation between the police, immigration, customs, and intelligence services of the member states. CARICOM IMPACS implements regional projects, collects and analyzes data on crime trends, and advises member states on security strategies. Through these tasks, IMPACS contributes to enhancing the capacity and effectiveness of regional security services. Its headquarters is located in Trinidad and Tobago.

All participants successfully completed the training. During his speech at the certificate award ceremony, Sint Maarten Police Chief Carl John emphasized that the cooperation is already yielding results. Not only through trainings like this one, but also through faster exchange of information on criminals who move through the Caribbean region to commit crimes. ‘The Caribbean is no longer a safe haven for criminals,’ said John. He also stated that the intention is to further strengthen ties in the near future, including through the organization of the third Regional Network Meeting for crime analysts, which will be held later this year.

With this intensive collaboration, the region is taking an important step towards a safer Caribbean.