St. Maarten well represented at successful Taste World Fest: Caribbean Edition 2025

This past weekend, the vibrant edition of Taste World Fest: Caribbean Edition 2025 took place at Prinsenpark in Rotterdam. On Saturday, May 31, and Sunday, June 1, thousands of visitors enjoyed a colorful mix of Caribbean flavors, music, and culture.

The two-day festival once again demonstrated how culinary delight, dance, and togetherness can contribute to social cohesion in the Netherlands.

Taste World Fest aims to strengthen social unity throughout society from a Caribbean perspective.

“It’s wonderful to see people from different cultures and ethnic backgrounds come together to enjoy good food and music,” said Gabriël Schobbe, spokesperson for Taste World Fest.

More Than a Festival

Saturday was all about celebration and music, featuring performances by Caribbean artists and a revival of the Battle of the Drums, held again after many years. The day ended with a tropical-themed dance party.

Sunday focused on family and cultural enrichment, with children’s activities, workshops (including bachata, zouk, salsa, and more), a world market, and in-depth conversations during Tasty Talks. Attendance was high throughout the weekend, and the atmosphere was marked by togetherness, color, and enthusiasm.

Taste World Fest with Capelle Entrepreneurs

Notably, there was strong representation from entrepreneurs with St. Maarten roots at the festival. St. Maarten businesses such as Framing Culture run by Shawn York, Modern comfort owned by Richardson, Cocktail Chanty run by Chanty van Putten, and Zuli’s Cookies by Zuli Batista brought not only their products and dishes but also their stories and passion.

Their presence highlighted the importance of Caribbean entrepreneurship and gave the festival a personal and unifying dimension. Gabriël added, “Several visitors said it felt like being on vacation.”

The next edition, of Taste World Fest will be the BBQ Edition and will take place on August 30th and 31st of august, 2025. Follow Taste World Fest’s social media for more information.