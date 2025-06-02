SMMC to host Open House on June 7th, Celebrating 34 years of providing care to the community

CAY HILL, Sint Maarten — On Saturday, June 7th from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm, St. Maarten Medical Center will open its doors to the public for the resumption of its annual Open House. The special event offers the public a behind-the-scenes look at how SMMC delivers high-quality, patient-centered care close to home.

The Open House coincides with the hospital’s 34th anniversary and aims to give attendees a deeper insight into hospital care on the island as well as information and education on topics related to healthcare. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the facility, interact with dedicated healthcare professionals like Medical Specialists, Radiology Technicians, and specialized nurses, and gain insights into the wide range of services provided by SMMC.

Free health screenings, including blood sugar and blood pressure monitoring and confidential HIV testing by the St. Maarten AIDS Foundation, will be available throughout the day, offering valuable preventative care opportunities for all visitors. Valued partners Cay Hill Pharmacy, the National Institute for Professional Advancement (NIPA), St. Maarten Laboratory Services (SLA), and the Positive and Elektralytes Foundations, will also be participating in the Open House with their own booths.

“We’re excited to open our doors and show the community how we’re working every day to improve healthcare on our island and within our region,” said Dr. Karen Schmid, Anesthesiologist, Pain Specialist and Chair of the Open House Organizing Committee. “This event is not only educational, but a celebration of the partnership we share with the people we serve.”

In addition to the public Open House on June 7th, SMMC is hosting a special Open House on June 6th for exam and pre-exam high schoolers. “As the only hospital on the island, we would like to encourage our local students to pursue careers in medicine and healthcare by giving them a behind-the-scenes look at what we do at SMMC”, Dr. Schmid continued. “With the construction of our new St. Maarten General Hospital in full swing, we find it imperative to connect with the next generation of medical (and non-medical) care providers on the island as well”.

SMMC encourages the public to make use of the opportunity to connect with local healthcare providers, learn more about medical services available on St. Maarten and take proactive steps toward better health in a relaxed, informal setting during its Open House on Saturday, June 7th from 9:00am – 2:00pm.