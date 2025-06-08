Sint Maarten & Caribbean Politics and Governance.

When a new political party is elected to office, there should be a reasonable grace period; what we often call the “honeymoon period.” Ideally, this should last around 12 to 14 months, and here’s why: more often than not, the incoming administration inherits a financial, administrative, or infrastructural mess of unimaginable proportions.

It takes time to untangle bad contracts that are difficult… sometimes nearly impossible to exit. It takes time to clean up red tape that was deliberately or negligently left behind. And let’s not forget, if the public purse has been drained or mismanaged, progress won’t happen overnight.

You don’t walk into the office on Monday and flip the country around by Friday. It doesn’t work that way.

Yet, I observe a troubling trend across the region. Some opposition parties waste no time. Less than a year into a new government’s tenure, they’re already in full attack mode as if they expect miracles. They’re up the government’s behind like a doctor checking for prostate. It’s relentless.

And here’s the irony: many of these same opposition figures helped create the mess they’re now criticizing. They left the treasury in tatters, public trust damaged, and yet they demand instant results from those now charged with fixing it all. That’s not just hypocritical, it’s disingenuous.

But let’s be fair. Political parties, particularly when campaigning, also have a responsibility. Be honest with the electorate. Don’t promise people that everything will be fixed “immediately” or that “day one” will be transformational. Not everyone is a political analyst; people take those promises at face value. Be clear. Be honest. Be realistic.

The people can handle the truth. What they can’t handle is being sold a dream that quickly turns into a nightmare and regrets.

Mitchelli Peters @SXMNEWSDESK

Published: On his Social Media WhatsApp platform