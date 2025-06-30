Security coordination strengthened during ‘Grote Driehoek’  held on Saba 

THE BOTTOM, Saba — Senior justice and public order and safety officials gathered on Saba on June 25, 2025, for a meeting of the “Grote Driehoek” (Grand Triangle), focused on improving coordination and cooperation between services across the Caribbean Netherlands.

The meeting addressed pressing strategic matters, including ways to optimize the use of limited capacity across Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba (BES). Key topics included border protection, enforcement, and the unique challenges posed by the small scale of the three islands.

The Grote Driehoek brings together key actors in the justice and public order and safety chain, providing a platform to discuss integrated responses to regional issues that extend beyond individual island boundaries.

Present at the meeting on Saba, chaired by Attorney-General of Curaçao, Sint Maarten, and Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Guillano Schoop, were Island Governors Jonathan Johnson (Saba) and John Soliano (Bonaire); Chief Prosecutor BES Walter Kupers; Police Chief of KPCN Alwin Braaf; Head of the Coast Guard support unit Sint Maarten Randy Paskel; and Director of Customs and the Tax Authority Caribbean Netherlands Claudia Toet, who attended as an agenda member.

Participating online were Gerhard Smit of the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee KMar; Acting Island Governor of St. Eustatius Sharon Hassell; and Director of the Caribbean Coast Guard Walter Hansen.

The delegations were accompanied by supporting staff Walle Bos (Head of Public Order and Safety, Public Entity Saba); Miriam Rollan (Senior Policy Advisor OM Carib); Azaria de Groot (Legal Advisor, Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard); Deanneshury Epistola (Policy Advisor, Tax Authority and Customs Caribbean Netherlands); Terrence Jansen (Cabinet Secretary of Island Governor Bonaire); and Anna van der Lugt (Advisor KPCN).

Island Governor Johnson (Saba) said of the meeting: “There are the regular Security Meetings between me, the Chief Public Prosecutor, Chief of Police and Brigade Commander of the KMar about Saba. However, Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba are all served by the same services. To have the authorities from the Public Prosecution Service and other Island Governors together in a meeting with the heads of these services is therefore useful to address overarching issues.”

Acting Island Governor Hassell (Sint Eustatius) shared: “Meeting in this context is essential to come up with joint solutions for, among other things, the enormous staff shortage at the police, fire brigade, customs and KMar. After all, we jointly take care of the safety on our islands.”

Island Governor John Soliano (Bonaire) added: “Bonaire has been experiencing an alarming rise in crime, particularly perpetrated by young offenders. The security services play an important role in combating this crime wave and maintaining order and public safety. The Grote Driehoek has been invaluable in strengthening mutual cooperation, information sharing and coordination which are necessary for an effective approach, both on Bonaire and our sister islands.”

Attorney-General Guillano Schoop added: “The challenges we face in the Caribbean Netherlands—such as limited capacity, geographic distance, and small-scale operations—require a joint strategic approach. The Grote Driehoek provides a valuable opportunity to bring together the decision-makers and operational leaders who are collectively responsible for safety and justice across the three islands. By aligning our efforts and sharing information at this level, we strengthen our ability to respond effectively to cross-island issues and ensure that public safety remains a shared priority.”

The Grote Driehoek remains an essential platform for reinforcing justice, safety, and cooperation throughout the Caribbean Netherlands.