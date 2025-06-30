Security coordination strengthened during ‘Grote Driehoek’  held on Saba 

35
Grote Driehoek in Saba. From left: Walle Bos (Head of Public Order and Safety, Public Entity  Saba); Miriam Rollan (Senior Policy Advisor OM Carib); Azaria de Groot (Legal Advisor, Dutch  Caribbean Coast Guard); Captain Randy Paskel (Head of Coast Guard Steunpunt Sint Maarten);  Island Governor Jonathan Johnson (Saba); Deanneshury Epistola (Policy Advisor, Tax Authority  and Customs Caribbean Netherlands); Guillano Schoop (Attorney-General OM Carib); Terrence  Jansen (Cabinet Secretary of Island Governor Bonaire); Walter Kupers (Chief Prosecutor BES);  Island Governor John Soliano (Bonaire); Chief of Police Alwyn Braaf (KPCN); Claudia Toet (Head  of Tax Authority and Customs Caribbean Netherlands); Anna van der Lugt (Advisor KPCN).

 

THE BOTTOM, Saba Senior justice and public order and safety officials  gathered on Saba on June 25, 2025, for a meeting of the “Grote Driehoek” (Grand Triangle),  focused on improving coordination and cooperation between services across the Caribbean  Netherlands. 

The meeting addressed pressing strategic matters, including ways to optimize the use of limited  capacity across Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba (BES). Key topics included border protection,  enforcement, and the unique challenges posed by the small scale of the three islands. 

The Grote Driehoek brings together key actors in the justice and public order and safety chain,  providing a platform to discuss integrated responses to regional issues that extend beyond  individual island boundaries. 

Present at the meeting on Saba, chaired by Attorney-General of Curaçao, Sint Maarten, and  Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Guillano Schoop, were Island Governors Jonathan Johnson  (Saba) and John Soliano (Bonaire); Chief Prosecutor BES Walter Kupers; Police Chief of KPCN  Alwin Braaf; Head of the Coast Guard support unit Sint Maarten Randy Paskel; and Director of  Customs and the Tax Authority Caribbean Netherlands Claudia Toet, who attended as an agenda  member. 

Participating online were Gerhard Smit of the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee KMar; Acting  Island Governor of St. Eustatius Sharon Hassell; and Director of the Caribbean Coast Guard  Walter Hansen. 

The delegations were accompanied by supporting staff Walle Bos (Head of Public Order and  Safety, Public Entity Saba); Miriam Rollan (Senior Policy Advisor OM Carib); Azaria de Groot  (Legal Advisor, Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard); Deanneshury Epistola (Policy Advisor, Tax  Authority and Customs Caribbean Netherlands); Terrence Jansen (Cabinet Secretary of Island  Governor Bonaire); and Anna van der Lugt (Advisor KPCN).

Island Governor Johnson (Saba) said of the meeting: “There are the regular Security Meetings  between me, the Chief Public Prosecutor, Chief of Police and Brigade Commander of the KMar  about Saba. However, Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba are all served by the same services. To have  the authorities from the Public Prosecution Service and other Island Governors together in a  meeting with the heads of these services is therefore useful to address overarching issues.” 

Acting Island Governor Hassell (Sint Eustatius) shared: “Meeting in this context is essential to  come up with joint solutions for, among other things, the enormous staff shortage at the police,  fire brigade, customs and KMar. After all, we jointly take care of the safety on our islands.” 

Island Governor John Soliano (Bonaire) added: “Bonaire has been experiencing an alarming rise  in crime, particularly perpetrated by young offenders. The security services play an important  role in combating this crime wave and maintaining order and public safety. The Grote Driehoek  has been invaluable in strengthening mutual cooperation, information sharing and coordination  which are necessary for an effective approach, both on Bonaire and our sister islands.” 

Attorney-General Guillano Schoop added: “The challenges we face in the Caribbean  Netherlands—such as limited capacity, geographic distance, and small-scale operations—require  a joint strategic approach. The Grote Driehoek provides a valuable opportunity to bring together  the decision-makers and operational leaders who are collectively responsible for safety and  justice across the three islands. By aligning our efforts and sharing information at this level, we  strengthen our ability to respond effectively to cross-island issues and ensure that public safety  remains a shared priority.” 

The Grote Driehoek remains an essential platform for reinforcing justice, safety, and cooperation  throughout the Caribbean Netherlands.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR