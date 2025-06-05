Saba Wellness Month – Root, Rise, and Radiate

Saba Tourist Bureau is thrilled to announce our annual Wellness Month celebration, dedicated to promoting health, mindfulness, and connection with nature. This year’s theme, “Root, Rise, and Radiate” invites participants to ground themselves in wellness practices, elevate their spirits, and shine their brightest. With a lineup of thoughtfully curated events, we aim to inspire both locals and visitors to embrace holistic well-being.

Why Wellness matters?

In today’s fast-paced world, prioritizing wellness is essential. Wellness is more than physical health—it encompasses mental, emotional, and social well-being. By participating in activities that foster mindfulness, relaxation, and connection with nature, individuals can recharge and gain clarity to navigate life’s challenges. Saba’s serene landscapes and vibrant community provide the perfect backdrop for this transformative experience.

Event Highlights

June 11 – Full Moon Yoga with Tibetan Singing Bowls Join instructor Lisette for a magical evening under the full moon with Tibetan singing bowls and a rejuvenating yoga session. Let the sound vibrations and serene surroundings guide you to a state of deep relaxation.

Wellness Weekend

June 20 – Root

Yang and Yin Flow Yoga – with Tibetan Singing Bowls Participants will enjoy a dynamic Yang flow followed by a calming Yin session by Instructor Lisette at the Harry L. Johnson museum grounds, ending with the soothing sounds of Tibetan singing bowls. Happy Hour follows at Tropics Café, unwind with friends and fellow participants Enjoy a complimentary drink as you soak in the good vibes.

June 21 – Rise

Sunrise Yoga – Start the day with a revitalizing sunrise yoga session led by instructor Noortje de Boer from St. Eustatius, connecting body and mind in the tranquil morning sunrise.

Sunset Shamanic Cruise – Experience the calmness of the ocean with a Sea Saba sunset shamanic sunset cruise led by instructor Fi de Wit hailing from St. Eustatius for a maximum of 15 participants. This unique journey blends spirituality with the natural beauty of Saba’s waters.

June 22 – Rejuvenate

Nature Walk and Journaling – Ground yourself in nature with a guided walk-through Saba’s breathtaking scenery, followed by reflective journaling to capture your thoughts and intentions. Meeting point is at the Saba Tourist Bureau office. After the walk, close off the Wellness Weekend with a delightful brunch at Rendezvous, celebrating a weekend of transformation and connection. This is optional.

June 28 – Pop-Up Artisans Market

Celebrate local talent at our Pop-Up Artisans Market, featuring local artisans, jams, sweet treats, and more. A wonderful opportunity to support local arts and crafters and bring home unique Saba-made goods.

Ongoing and Additional Activities

Tours of the Botanical Gardens – All Month Long

Tuesdays and Fridays, 1-3 PM. Discover the beauty and diversity of Saba’s flora with guided tours of the Botanical Gardens. A perfect way to connect with nature and learn about local plant life. Visit the Trail Shop, located in Windwardside for more information.

We invite all tourism partners, locals, and visitors to be a part of Wellness Month. By supporting these events, you’re not only investing in your personal well-being but also contributing to Saba’s growing reputation as a wellness destination. Let’s root ourselves in wellness, rise to new heights, and radiate positivity together.



For more information or to register for events, please contact [email protected] or +5994162231.



Let’s make this Wellness Month an unforgettable experience for all!



For more details on the events visit sabatourism.com/events