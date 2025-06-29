Presidents of the Parliaments of Aruba, Curaçao, and Sint Maarten to meet for Tripartite President’s Meeting

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – Upon the initiative of the President of Parliament, Hon. Mrs. Sarah Wescot-Williams, a meeting with the President of the Parliament of Aruba, Hon. Mr. Alfred Marlon Sneek, and the President of the Parliament of Curaçao, Hon. Mr. Fergino Brownbill, will take place on Monday, June 30, 2025.

The meeting aims to strengthen the longstanding ties among the three Caribbean countries of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. This gathering comes at an important time following recent elections in all three countries and the ongoing developments in the Netherlands, the region and the world.

During the meeting, the Presidents will engage in discussions on topics of mutual interest, such as regional cooperation, the Dispute Regulation, as well as cooperation at the committee level between the three Parliaments.