Police Investigating Recent String of Armed Robberies

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is currently investigating a series of armed robberies that have recently taken place at local supermarkets, various small businesses, and even involved a few of our island’s visitors over the last few weeks.

In several of these incidents, the suspects were seen fleeing on scooters. During some of these robberies, victims were physically assaulted and had to seek medical treatment for their injuries.

KPSM’s detectives, from the Special Robbery Unit, are working to identify and track down those responsible for these incidents.

Despite these recent cases, we want to reassure the public that overall, armed robberies for this same time period in 2025 are actually lower compared to 2024. However, that doesn’t lessen the seriousness of what’s happening right now.

KPSM strongly believe that members of the public may have seen or heard something that could help with our investigations. If you have any information, no matter how small it may seem — please reach out to us. You can contact the Police Station at +1 (721) 542-2222 or call the anonymous Tip Line at 9300.

Your information could be the missing piece we need to solve these crimes.