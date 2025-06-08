Police Investigate Two Separate Shooting Incidents Over Weekend

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is currently investigating two separate firearm-related incidents that occurred on Saturday evening, June 7th, and early Sunday morning, June 8th, 2025. These incidents highlight the ongoing challenges Sint Maarten faces with illegal firearms in our community.

The first incident took place on Saturday, June 7th, 2025, just after 11:00 PM. Police Central Dispatch received multiple calls reporting shots fired at a club in the Oyster Pond area. Several police patrols were immediately dispatched to the location.

Upon arrival, officers conducted a thorough search of the area but, thankfully, did not locate any individuals who had been shot or injured. An investigation was conducted at the scene, but yielded no immediate results. The St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) was also contacted and confirmed that no one had presented to the hospital with gunshot wounds related to this incident. Our investigation into this matter is ongoing.

The second firearm incident occurred on Sunday, June 8th, 2025, just after 8:00 AM, in the Cupecoy area. This incident followed a traffic accident involving a scooter and a van. Preliminary information indicates that after the collision, the scooter rider discharged a firearm, shooting at the back tires of the van. The scooter rider subsequently fled the scene in the direction of the Cupecoy border. KPSM detectives are currently investigating this serious incident.

The Sint Maarten Police Force is once again addressing the serious issue of firearm-related incidents on the island. The presence of illegal firearms poses a significant threat to public safety and security for all of us.

KPSM urges anyone with information regarding these or any other incidents, or who knows someone in possession of an illegal firearm, to contact the police at +1-721-544-2222. Additionally, information can be shared anonymously via the police tip line at 9300.

Your cooperation is vital in helping to remove illegal firearms from our community and ensuring the safety of all residents and visitors.