Pisas III Government Unveils Ambitious 2025–2029 Governing Program

WILLEMSTAD – Just hours before the swearing-in ceremony of the new Pisas III Cabinet later today, the incoming government has released its governing program for 2025–2029. The document outlines the administration’s policy goals across nine key areas, ranging from poverty alleviation to climate action, under the overarching theme of building a “stronger and fairer Curaçao” by 2029.

Described as a national renewal agenda, the program seeks to link economic strengthening, sound public finances, and social justice into one comprehensive policy approach.

Tackling Social and Economic Inequality

The government plans to focus heavily on reducing poverty, protecting vulnerable groups, and investing in childcare, education, and social housing. At the same time, it pledges to reduce the budget deficit and overhaul the tax system to improve efficiency and fairness.

Urgent Focus: Curaçao Medical Center

One of the most urgent priorities outlined is the financial crisis at the Curaçao Medical Center (CMC). The program announces plans for a full restructuring of the hospital, including the creation of a Healthcare Authority and investments in primary care to ease the burden on hospital services.

Education Reform on the Horizon

The government also promises significant reforms in education, emphasizing digitalization, infrastructure improvement, and alignment with the labor market. Special attention will be given to strengthening technical and vocational training as a response to both youth unemployment and industry needs.

Economic Growth Through Local Empowerment

On the economic front, the cabinet aims to stimulate local production, reduce bureaucracy, and support the small and medium enterprise (SME) sector. Infrastructure, energy, and tourism are identified as sectors with major growth potential.

Governance and Climate Policy Take Center Stage

In the area of governance, the program outlines plans to reform the civil service and enhance oversight of state-owned companies. The government commits to continuing its cooperation with the Netherlands through the Country Package (Landspakket).

For the first time, climate policy occupies a distinct section in the governing agenda. Curaçao plans to formally adopt the Paris Climate Agreement and implement policies targeting waste management, renewable energy, and protection against drought and flooding.

Questions Remain

Despite its broad vision, the document lacks financial details or a concrete timeline, leaving questions about how and when these goals will be realized—and how they will be financed.

As the new cabinet begins its term, all eyes will be on how it plans to turn this ambitious program into measurable progress for the people of Curaçao.