Official Statement Regarding SZV’s Recruitment Process for the Director Position

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — As the Minister directly responsible for SZV, I would like to address the matter of the article on social media regarding the Director of SZV position. Firstly, I would like to make it abundantly clear that I have not given any statement or spoken to any media house on this matter.

It is important to also clarify that I have not yet received any formal submission by the board of SZV with the nominated candidate name for the director of the SZV position. However, a meeting is scheduled with the SZV board as per their request for the formal submission of the nominated candidate later this week. It is essential that we ensure all processes are conducted fairly and with integrity.

Misinformation can be harmful, not only to the candidates who have put themselves forward and their families, but also to the integrity of the recruitment process itself. It is troubling to see unfounded rumors causing confusion, particularly when it involves candidates who have shown interest and commitment to this position.

As a country, it is essential that we foster a culture of respect and professionalism. We can only grow as a community when we eliminate behaviors that undermine our institutions, processes, and our own people.