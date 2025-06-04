NRPB Responds to Public Concerns on Procurement and Local Contractor Participation

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — In light of recent public discussions and statements made by representatives of the local construction sector, the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB) wishes to address growing concerns regarding procurement practices, contractor eligibility, and local participation in recovery-related projects.

The NRPB acknowledges the passion, frustration, and advocacy expressed by local contractors and community leaders and understands that some contractors may find the qualification requirements challenging. These thresholds are designed to match the complexity and risk level of each project. They also help ensure that participating firms are not exposed to obligations beyond their current capacity, which could place both the business and the project at risk. As stewards of public funds, the NRPB must uphold standards that support responsible project delivery and long-term sustainability.

“However, we do hear the concerns, and we share the desire to see local professionals actively involved in rebuilding the country,” said NRPB Director Claret Connor. “As NRPB we work within a framework that protects the country from financial liability and ensures compliance with international standards. Finding that balance is not easy, but it is necessary, and we are committed to it.”

The NRPB recognizes that its procurement processes, while legally required, have not always felt accessible or inclusive to all. For some contractors, particularly small and medium-sized firms, participating in Trust Fund tenders has been difficult due to financial, technical, or administrative thresholds. These challenges are real, and they are not dismissed.

Connor further emphasized that the NRPB understands how deeply this issue touches on national pride, economic survival, and the future of young professionals.

“That message is not lost on us. At the same time, we must continue to meet rigorous accountability standards and make procurement decisions based on evolving project needs.”

All Trust Fund-financed contracts must follow World Bank procurement procedures, as Sint Maarten currently does not have a national procurement law. These procedures are designed to ensure transparency, competition, and value for money, while protecting public funds from risk. Non-compliance with the applicable procurement regulations could furthermore result in expenditure being declared ineligible, which could place a financial burden on the country. For future tenders, the NRPB will continue to seek ways to reduce entry barriers for potential bidders. Where possible, the NRPB will simplify qualification thresholds and unbundle project activities. Meanwhile, the NRPB will expand its public outreach and introduce a new e-Procurement platform to make the bidding process more accessible and user-friendly.

Connor noted that over 90 percent of the NRPB’s repair works contracts to date were implemented by locally established companies. “We are not here to exclude, but to include, responsibly. We’re proud of the contributions many local firms have made to national recovery. We want more of that. But we also must ensure that projects are delivered on time, on budget, and with full accountability.”

As part of its continued efforts toward greater transparency and engagement, the NRPB and the World Bank will host a Public Procurement Information Session on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at the Aleeze Convention Center. The session will offer an in-depth look at how the procurement process works, introduce the new e-Procurement platform, and provide a space for questions and dialogue. Full details of the event will be announced in the coming days.

“This conversation is not just about contracts. It is about national development. We hope all stakeholders will work with us to build a system that is both transparent and inclusive, even within the strict framework we must follow.”

The NRPB extends its appreciation to all professionals, partners, and community members who continue to advocate for local capacity, accountability, and progress. These goals remain at the heart of the recovery effort.

For more information about NRPB projects or procurement guidelines, visit www.nrpbsxm.org/procurement or contact [email protected].