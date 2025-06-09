NRPB invites Sector Professionals to Procurement Information Session

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB), in collaboration with the World Bank, will host a Public Procurement Market Engagement Event on Tuesday, June 17th. The event is for contractors, suppliers, consultants, and other professionals looking to participate in procurement opportunities under the Sint Maarten Trust Fund.

The session will take place from 6:00PM to 8:30PM at the Aleeze Convention Center, with doors open from 5:30PM for early check-in, networking, and registration support. A dedicated registration station will also be available before and after the session to assist attendees with registering for Bonfire, the NRPB’s new e-procurement platform.

As part of the event, the NRPB will introduce its Procurement Manual which sets out the guiding framework for all procurement activities undertaken by the NRPB. The Manual serves as a one-stop guide on all NRPB procurement principles, procedures and processes. It ensures that both local and international firms have clear, transparent guidance for participating in public tenders.

The World Bank’s Procurement Practice Manager for Latin America and the Caribbean will present an explanation of the legal agreements between Sint Maarten and the World Bank, why international procurement rules apply, and how they benefit local development. Participants will also learn how qualification thresholds are set, what environmental and social standards apply, and how small and local firms can submit competitive, responsive bids.

The event will also feature a live demo of Bonfire, NRPB’s new e-Procurement platform. This tool improves transparency, simplifies submissions, and allows vendors to view open tenders. NRPB’s Procurement Team will be on hand to assist attendees with registration and usage.

Claret Connor, NRPB Director, expressed, “Through this session, we want to provide clear, practical guidance to the contractors, vendors, and consultants who play a critical role in delivering our recovery projects. We’ve heard the questions raised, and we are committed to ensuring that more firms, especially local ones, feel confident engaging with our tenders.

This session helps to open the lines of communication, so we can support informed participation and build stronger collaboration with the business community.”

The event is free and open to the public, though it is designed with contractors, consultants, and vendors in mind. No pre-registration is required, and those unable to attend in person will be able to access materials online after the event. Livestream details will be announced shortly.

For more information or support contact the NRPB’s procurement team at [email protected] or visit www.nrpbsxm.org/procurement.