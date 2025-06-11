Nine non-profits receive laptops to boost community services

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Nine community-based non-profit organizations received refurbished laptops via the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports (ECYS)/First Caribbean Bank, VNG International – the implementation agency of the R4CR program and facilitated by Foresee Foundation.

The recipients, who recently received the computers were 721 Kids Foundation, Stichting EGO, Belvedere Community Center, No Kidding with Our Kids, National Institute of Arts (NIA), Home Away From Home, Senior Citizens Recreational Center, The NOW Generation Foundation, and Foresee Foundation. Most offer services directly to youth and elderly clients. Some run after-school programs. Others provide arts education or care for seniors.

At the event, ECYS Minister Melissa Gumbs addressed the gathering, offering a clear message that she sees their work, and she is here to back it. She thanked the NPOs for their consistency and urged them to continue making a difference.

What they all have in common is the need for functional, reliable technology to keep up. “A laptop might seem simple,” said Jose Sommers, Director of Foresee Foundation, “but for many of these groups, it’s a bridge to better planning, communication, and accountability. It means having the tools to track impact, apply for funding, or deliver virtual learning opportunities.” Thirty-plus laptops were distributed in total. All were refurbished, ready to use, and tailored to fit immediate organizational needs.

When NPOs have access to tech, they operate more efficiently. Foresee Foundation, known for its close collaboration with the nonprofit sector and its strong vision related to innovation and the use of technology, continues to serve as a facilitator and connector. By bringing in partners and channeling resources through transparent, community-based initiatives, the foundation reinforces its mission strengthening civil society through meaningful, tangible support.