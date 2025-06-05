MP Lewis Urges Prime Minister to Take Immediate Action on GEBE Billing Crisis Affecting Vulnerable Households

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – Member of Parliament for NOW party Lyndon Lewis is calling on the Honorable Prime Minister, Dr. Luc Mercelina to urgently address the ongoing crisis at NV GEBE, which has left countless citizens burdened with exorbitant and inconsistent electricity bills. The continued discrepancies in billing have created a state of uncertainty and distress for many households, particularly those in the low-income bracket who are now facing disconnection due to their inability to pay.

“This is not just a matter of numbers on paper, it is a matter of basic human dignity,” MP Lewis stated. “People are receiving bills that they simply cannot afford, in many cases more than double their usual rates, with no clear explanation or accountability from GEBE. The people of this country should no longer suffer under these inhumane circumstances. This is unacceptable.”

For months, residents have voiced growing concerns about unexplained spikes in their utility bills, errors in consumption estimates, and a lack of transparency and communication from GEBE. Despite repeated promises of improvement, the situation has only worsened, leaving vulnerable families at risk of living without electricity—a necessity in today’s world.

MP Lewis, understood from many residents that their electricity is currently disconnected. He emphasized that while the operational challenges at GEBE may be complex, the government has a responsibility to protect its citizens from unjust burdens. “This is where leadership matters. The people deserve more than silence—they deserve answers, solutions, and relief. I am urging the Prime Minister to step up, provide clarity, and implement immediate short-term measures to suspend disconnections, followed by long-term reform at GEBE.”

He concluded by calling for a public statement from the Prime Minister and a full investigation into GEBE’s billing systems, with a demand for immediate remedial action, including relief mechanisms for those who have been unfairly charged and an urgent freeze on all service cutoffs until proper assessments are made. The management of GEBE N.V. has to finally get its house in order.