Ministry of Finance Hosts Income Tax Filing Workshop for Civil Servants

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — On Wednesday June 4, 2025, the Ministry of Finance hosted an informative workshop titled “Filing Your Income Tax – Step-by-Step Guide,” specifically for civil servants. The session was led by our very own Tax Assessment Officer, Mr. Marlon Kwidama, who provided clear and practical step-by-step guidance on how to file income taxes correctly.

The Minister of Finance extends sincere thanks to Mr. Kwidama for his willingness to facilitate these sessions and for his engaging delivery. The workshop was attended by approximately 85 civil servants and proved to be highly interactive, with civil servants gaining valuable insights and the opportunity to ask questions. The feedback received from participants was overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing appreciation for the clarity and practical nature of the session.

The Ministry of Finance looks forward to welcoming the public to a similar session next week, on June 11, 2025. Unfortunately, registration for this session is already fully booked, underscoring the high level of public interest in tax education.

The Minister of Finance remains committed to continuing these informative sessions for both civil servants and the general public, as part of a broader effort to promote financial literacy and tax compliance.