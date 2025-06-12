Military phase Social Formation Journey completed

ARUBA — The young people who have participated in the SVT in Aruba and Curaçao have received their beret in front of friends and family. 12 Curaçaoans and 8 Arubanans have completed the 4-month military phase with good results.

The young people are starting the second phase: The learning journey.

In this stage, they are being prepared for a suitable role in the labor market.

The new SVT starts next August. Are you between 18 and 24 years old and interested in participating, send a WhatsApp to +5999-5636626

Source and photos: Defensie Caribisch Gebied