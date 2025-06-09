MHF engages in collaborative planning sessions with Politecnica architects for new facility

CAY HILL – The Mental Health Foundation (MHF) recently wrapped up a three-day introduction and planning session with the architects from the company Politecnica, who will oversee designing MHF’s new facility.

The sessions took place from Wednesday, June 4 to Friday, 6 and were an important step toward building a modern mental health facility.

On Wednesday, the Politecnica team met with the MHF Board for formal introductions and a dedicated discussion session. During this meeting, Politecnica shared their preliminary ideas for the new building and received valuable feedback and input from board members, further enriching the design process with strategic and governance-level perspectives.

The Politecnica team presented MHF management with an overview of their conceptual design and vision for the new facility on Thursday. This initial session set the tone for a lively and informative visit. Following the presentation, the architects were given a guided tour of the current MHF facility, allowing them to observe the existing infrastructure and operations firsthand.

The focus on Friday was on getting input from the staff. Architects held meetings with different teams at MHF to hear about their needs and any challenges they face. Francetta Schoe from the National Recovery Program Bureau, board secretary Erika van der Horst and board member Jimmy Challenger also took part in these discussions.

After Politecnica’s introduction, staff were able to review the necessary requirements and give their input on the additional ideas and needs within their individual departments that can benefit both themselves as well as for the clients. These conversations brought to light some important needs that might have been overlooked, showing how crucial it is to include everyone in the planning process.

Politecnica is known for its approach that focuses on community and well-being, combining the talents of architects, engineers, and technicians.

The project is funded through the Sint Maarten Trust Fund and is part of an initiative by the National Recovery Program Bureau. Groundbreaking is set for 2026, with completion expected in 2027.

“These sessions marked a pivotal moment in our journey toward a modern, purpose-built facility,” said Finance and Operations Director Sandro Garcia. “Having the architects on-site allowed for meaningful dialogue and collaboration, ensuring that the design truly reflects the daily realities, aspirations and needs of our team and clients. This visit brings the vision one step closer to reality.”

“The Mental Health Foundation is looking forward to this major step and is dedicated to making sure the new facility provides top-notch care and meets the needs of the Sint Maarten community,” said Medical Director Hendrikus van Gaalen as the session wrapped up.