Marie Genevieve de Weever School visited the House of Parliament on a fieldtrip

On Thursday, June 5, 2025, Group 8 students of the Marie Genevieve de Weever School, accompanied by their teachers visited the House of Parliament on a fieldtrip.

Upon arrival at Parliament, the Acting Secretary General of Parliament, Mrs. Jessica Duzong-Weeks LLM. gave a presentation outlining the role and responsibilities of Parliament. This was followed by a mini quiz based on the information shared during the presentation.

The students also participated in a reenactment meeting for which they played the roles of Members of Parliament, Ministers, and Secretary General of Parliament.

Discussion topics were, “Health and Wellness in SXM, Promoting cultural identity in SXM, Why teacher’s salaries are low? Why is nothing being done about bike accidents and shoot-out?

Youth support, mental, emotional, recreation for youth crisis center for youth” These topics were provided by the students in advance of the visit.

The mock meeting was chaired by the Chairman of the Committee of ECYSA, MP Franklin Meyers. Other Members of Parliament and staff of the Secretariat of Parliament were also present and provided guidance where necessary.

After the mock meeting, the students were given the opportunity to pose questions to and interact with the Members of Parliament present. The visit ended with a group photo.