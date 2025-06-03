Last of three-part series “Mindfulness: Success in Studying in The Netherlands III” workshop

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The Student Support Services Division (SSSD) of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport is hosting the third and final workshop of the three-part series, entitled “Mindfulness: Success in Studying in The Netherlands (Part III)” on June 5, 2025 at the University of St. Martin from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.

This free workshop is aimed at helping to equip students to be successful and focuses on the psycho-social aspects of studying in the Netherlands. It is geared at secondary school students who are in their pre-exam or exam class and those who recently graduated.

This series of workshops are designed to help students understand and equip them to deal with some of the realities of studying in The Netherlands. The topics that will be covered in this final workshop of the series include integration in the Netherlands, power distance between age groups, dealing with discrimination and many more relevant psycho-social topics.

SSSD officials are encouraging persons who attended the first two workshops to attend this one. All topics that will be covered in this session are inter-related to those in the first two but are different in nature. This workshop is inter-active and participants will also be provided with tips and their questions will also be answered. The SSSD officials urged all participants to be on time.

Students are encouraged to contact SSSD at +1721543-1235 or [email protected] to register for the workshop on June 5, 2025 or to obtain more information. Interested persons can also visit the SSSD office which is in the Gatspy Building across from the Police Station and next to WIB. Students are also free to attend the workshop as pre-registration is not mandatory.

The Student Support Services Division (SSSD) provides services to students referred by the schools such as psychological services, counseling services, social work services, educational diagnostic services, speech language pathology services. SSSD also provides general services such as career services, parent sessions and crisis response.