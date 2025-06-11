Italian and Dutch authorities worked together to disrupt a cocaine trafficking route from the Netherlands to Sardinia

Following a four-year investigation, two suspects were arrested in Italy and one in the Netherlands during an action day on 11 June.

The Italian authorities were investigating a criminal group based in southern Sardinia, composed of eight individuals who were importing large quantities of cocaine from the Netherlands. The drugs were loaded into vehicles with hidden compartments at the bottom.

After hiding the cocaine, the vehicles were driven to Italy, where the drugs were sold to local traffickers in Sardinia. During the investigation, over 20 kilograms of pure cocaine were seized, and three couriers were arrested.

The cooperation with the Netherlands started four years ago on the basis of mutual legal assistance on both police and judicial level. It culminated in an action day on 11 June, which took place simultaneously in Italy and the Netherlands. During the action day, two suspects were arrested in Italy and one in the Netherlands. In Italy, EUR 3 million and 90 properties were seized, along with bank accounts and vehicles. In the Netherlands parts of the EUR 600 000 profits of the Dutch suspect were seized.

Eurojust coordinated the international cooperation in the cross-border investigation, ensuring that four European Investigation Orders were executed to gather information and continue the investigation into the criminal network. The Agency supported the action day on 11 June by preparing the European Arrest Warrant executed in the Netherlands.

The following authorities carried out the operation:

Italy: Cagliari Public Prosecutor’s Office – Anti-Mafia District Directorate; Guardia di Finanza di Cagliari – GICO (Organised Crime Investigation Unit – Anti-Drug Section)

Netherlands: Public Prosecutor’s Office Zeeland-West-Brabant; Centre for International Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Zeeland-West-Brabant; Police Zeeland-West-Brabant



Source: EuroJust: