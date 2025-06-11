Hon. PoP Mrs. Sarah A. Wescot-Williams attended Parlatino meeting in Panama

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – From June 4 to June 6, 2025, the Honorable President of Parliament, Mrs. Sarah A. Wescot-Williams, participated in the Political Dialogue on Parliaments in Climate Action and a Just Transition, as well as the Parlatino Board of Directors (Junta Directiva) meeting, both held at the Parlatino Headquarters in Panama City, Panama.

The Political Dialogue focused on several key topics, including: “From Climate Change to Sustainable Development,” “The Function of Legislation,” “The Representation Function,” and “Global Challenges, Regional Solutions: Latin America and the Caribbean in the Face of the Climate Crisis and Biodiversity.”

At the conclusion of the Dialogue, the Final Declaration was read, and the Resolution of the Parliamentary Alliance for Climate Action and a Just Transition was signed by all representatives, including Mrs. Wescot-Williams, considered founding members of this Alliance.

This Resolution establishes the Parliamentary Alliance for Climate Action and a Just Transition, which aims to contribute to addressing and mitigating the adverse effects of climate change and achieving a just transition in the Global South, strengthening parliamentary input to the creation and maintenance of a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment where humanity lives in harmony with nature.

Parties committed to promoting legislation on energy transition, decent green work, accessible and equitable climate finance, the rights of vulnerable communities, and green technologies, ensuring a low-carbon transition centered on social justice and in accordance with the Paris Agreement and its first Global Stocktake.

Additionally, several Members of the Parliament of Sint Maarten, who were in Panama for Parlatino Committee meetings, also took part in the Political Dialogue on Climate Action and Just Transition.

During the Parlatino Board of Directors meeting on June 6, 2025, the activities of Parlatino from the past months were reviewed, including discussions on administrative and financial matters of Parlatino.