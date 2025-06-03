Freegan Food Foundation Ranks 14th in National Appeltje van Oranje Voting — Highest of All Caribbean Initiatives

St. Maarten — The Freegan Food Foundation is proud to announce that we have placed 14th out of 50 in the national online voting round for the prestigious Appeltjes van Oranje 2025, a major recognition awarded by the Oranje Fonds. With more than 38,000 votes cast over ten days, we not only secured a top-15 spot but also emerged as the highest-ranking organization from the Caribbean, surpassing many well-established Dutch initiatives.

“This result shows the incredible support we have from our community and beyond,” said DJ Jansen, Managing Director of the Freegan Food Foundation. “It’s proof that small islands can lead big change.”

As one of the top 10 Caribbean contenders, we now move on to the regional pitch round, which will take place Friday, June 13th in Curaçao. There, we’ll present our work to a professional jury alongside fellow Caribbean changemakers. If selected, we will be invited to the Netherlands in October for the final round — including a royal reception with King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima.

The Freegan Food Foundation is being recognized for its innovative approach to food justice and dignity-based support through its client-choice food bank, personal coaching, and community empowerment programs.

“We’re not just about handing out food. We’re about changing lives and making systems more just,” added Joost de Jong.

We thank everyone who voted, shared, and believed in us. Your support is putting St. Maarten — and the entire Caribbean — on the map for social innovation.