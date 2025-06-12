First Sint Maarten Bird Fest: a weekend to celebrate bird conservation on the island

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten, – The Nature Foundation Sint Maarten, in collaboration with the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) and Vogelbescherming is organizing the first large-scale Bird Fest on Dutch Sint Maarten on the weekend of June 14 and 15, 2025.

This event marks a significant step in promoting environmental awareness and celebrating the unique birdlife that calls Sint Maarten home. A mix of family-friendly workshops, immersive birdwatching tours, and scenic sunset sails will highlight the weekend’s festivities, all centered around the theme of bird conservation on our island.

One of the weekend’s highlights is the sunset catamaran sail, offering scenic views along with fun activities for participants of all ages.

“Sint Maarten is home to incredible birds,” said Gaia, Outreach Officer at the Nature Foundation. “They live and sing around us every day—we just need to learn how to know and appreciate them.”

Birds play a very important role for our local environment. They spread seeds, regulate insect population, balance marine life, and are important indicators for the overall conditions of local ecosystems.

Overdevelopment, habitat degradation and pollution are negatively affecting Sint Maarten bird populations, and actions must be taken to preserve our natural biodiversity.

By bringing residents and visitors closer to the bird life of the island, Bird Fest 2025 aims to inspire a deeper connection with nature and a shared commitment to protecting it.

This event also builds on existing local outreach efforts, such as the Migratory Bird Festival organized each fall by Les Fruits de Mer. By expanding bird-focused educational programming into the summer, Bird Fest increases year-round opportunities for the community to engage with bird conservation and environmental stewardship.

The full schedule of activities on the Nature Foundation’s website (https://naturefoundationsxm.org/bird-fest-2025/) and social media pages. Some events require advance registration.

For information and bookings email [email protected] or call our office at +1 (721) 544-4267 Monday to Friday from 8am to 4pm.