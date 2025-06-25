Financing for Construction of Sint Maarten’s Mental Health Facility Secured

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — The construction of Sint Maarten’s new Mental Health Facility is now secured after the Government of Sint Maarten and the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB) signed an $8 million agreement on Wednesday, June 18.

The agreement was signed by NRPB Director Claret Connor and, on behalf of the Government of Sint Maarten, the Honorable Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina. The process was overseen by Minister of Finance Marinka Gumbs and Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) Richinel Brug.

A total of $14 million US Dollars has been secured to develop the facility, covering all expenses from design to construction, landscaping, furniture, equipment and project management. This includes $6 million from the Mental Health Project (MHP) under the Sint Maarten Trust Fund. With this agreement, the Government has secured the necessary $8 million US Dollars counterpart funding to ensure the construction of the new mental health facility can take place.

Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina called the signing an important moment for the country.

“We’ve made a promise to improve mental health care, and today we’ve taken a big step toward keeping that promise. This project moves us forward as a government that is delivering for the future of care on our island. This agreement took careful coordination, and it shows how committed we are to seeing this facility built. The financial backing is now in place, and the work can move ahead. We’ve been talking about a new mental health facility for a long time. Now we have the funding to make it happen. This shows that when we say mental health is a priority, we mean it.”

In addition to the construction of the new mental health facility, MHP focuses on sector improvement in three main areas. These areas are in support of the Ministry of VSA’s goals to expand access to care, improve governance, and promote mental health at the community level. MHP aims to strengthen services through improved coordination and training, raise awareness and reduce stigma associated with mental health in Sint Maarten.

The new facility will be situated in Sint Johns and will be managed and operated by the Mental Health Foundation. Services set to be offered at the new facility include admission, outpatient, day care, short and long stays. The facility will be multifunctional for other activities like group sessions and community activities.

The new facility is now being designed, and the NRPB and the Government of Sint Maarten expect to organize public consultations on the draft design in the coming months. Upon completion of the design and the receipt of necessary permits, the design will be tendered for construction, with construction expected to start in the first half of 2026.

NRPB Director Claret Connor welcomed the signing and what it signals for the next stage of the project. “With this milestone, we can now focus fully on delivering the facility. The NRPB is proud to support the government in making this long-awaited improvement to mental health care a reality.”

The Mental Health Project is being implemented by the NRPB and VSA on behalf of the Government of Sint Maarten. The project is funded by the Trust Fund which is financed by the Government of the Netherlands and managed by the World Bank.

For more information about the Mental Health Project please visit www.nrpbsxm.org/mentalhealth