Family Visitation and Father’s Day Highlight Continued Progress at Point Blanche

Philipsburg, St. Maarten – The Ministry of Justice is pleased to report accelerated progress in the recovery and stabilization efforts at Point Blanche Prison. Following the successful return of inmates to their designated cells earlier this week, new developments highlight the Ministry’s commitment to restoring functionality, dignity, and structured rehabilitation in the facility.

Inmate Rights and Privileges

The daily inmate program is being gradually reinstated. Several core services remain active, including access to the large outdoor sports yard on a rotating schedule, gym sessions, and music classes. Inmates have also resumed regular duties under the labor program, such as kitchen assistance, cleaning, and facility maintenance.

Family visitation resumed on June 12, with 14 visits conducted on the first day. The visitation area has been thoroughly sanitized and prepared to ensure a safe environment for interactions.

Father’s Day Event

A special Father’s Day event will be hosted today, Friday, June 13, in collaboration with the Judicial & Institutional Services (J&IS). The initiative aims to foster emotional well-being and strengthen family ties for inmates who are fathers.

Thirty-one inmates have registered for the event, which includes small group sessions, informal engagement with support staff, and the creation of personalized postcards to share with loved ones. The program further highlights the Ministry’s broader commitment to rehabilitation through connection and care.

Inmate Communication and Engagement

Constructive dialogue between prison leadership and the Inmates’ Association continues. Summaries of those meetings are posted in common areas, ensuring transparency and continued engagement with all inmates.

Facility Upgrades and Health Measures

Interior restoration efforts are progressing steadily. A primer layer will be applied to walls and ceilings in affected areas to reduce residual smoke damage. The project will cover all necessary zones and is on track for completion within the next two weeks. At the same time, high-level upgrades to surveillance and security systems are underway. While operational details remain classified, these improvements will enhance long-term safety and oversight within the facility.

Kingdom Support and Staffing Update

The remaining correctional officers from Curaçao concluded their assignment and returned home today, June 13. Local operational support remains in place as the facility transitions into its next phase of stabilization.

Responsible Communication

The Ministry urges all media outlets and the public to rely exclusively on official channels for updates. Inaccurate reporting or speculation can jeopardize recovery efforts and undermine public trust. Regular updates will continue to be provided as new milestones are achieved.