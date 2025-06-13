Diver deceased

SABA — On Wednesday, the 11th of June, around 9:30 AM, the central control room received a report of a diver on Saba who had become unwell. Police and ambulance were dispatched to the Fort Bay harbor in anticipation of the boat arriving with the person.

When the boat docked, they were already performing CPR on the victim. After this, the victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital for further medical treatment.

Soon after, the police was informed of the victim’s death. The doctor confirmed the death of a 72-year-old man with initials R.J.W. born 8th of February 1953, in the United States.