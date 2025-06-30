Disciples Toastmasters club end of term celebration

On Sunday, June 22nd, 2025, Disciples Toastmasters Club held its end of term celebration. The celebration consisted of the induction of its newest member, awards and recognition as well as the installation of its club executive for the 2025-2026 term.

Cassandra Richardson was inducted as the eight new members enabling the club to achieve its tenth award to be recognized as a President Distinguished club for the 2024-2025 term. This was followed by the awards & recognition aspect of the ceremony where members were awarded for their achievements and recognized for their outstanding contributions during the year.

With the term concluding on June 30th, the club took the opportunity to officially install its new executive board for the upcoming term. In keeping with customary procedures, members were either nominated or volunteered for leadership roles, followed by a formal election process. The newly elected board members are now set to lead the club into another year of growth and achievement, beginning July 1st.

The members are as follows;

Tashana James as Club President; Cedranella Kirindongo as Vice President Education; Oliver Williams as Vice President Membership, Delano Samuel as Vice President Public Relations, Shevon Kelly as Treasurer & Shirmell Wilson as Sergeant At Arms. Outgoing Club President Valerie Brazier will function in an advisory capacity as Immediate Past President.

The Disciples Toastmasters Club is one of the many clubs on the island of St. Maarten. The meetings have many benefits to offer, such as a joyous environment in which persons are free to learn and grow. The meetings are educational and engaging. There are presentations on various topics. Some of the speeches are amusing and fun, resulting in a captivating experience for all.

All persons are welcome to visit the club meetings. Guests are encouraged to come and experience the atmosphere of the Disciples Toastmasters club meetings, which are held on the second and fourth Sunday of each month at 5pm, at the St. Maarten Academy academic section in St Peters.