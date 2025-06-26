Deceased in Sile Bay incident identified

UPDATE: June 24 at 6:53 PM

The Valley, Anguilla –– The Royal Anguilla Police Force can now confirm the identity of the male discovered in a vehicle near the Sile Bay beach area earlier today. The deceased has been identified as 𝟑𝟔-𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫-𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐉𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐞 𝐑𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐨𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝.



Mr. Richardson was found unresponsive with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death is underway.



The Commissioner of Police and the members of the Royal Anguilla Police Force extend sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of Mr. Richardson during this difficult time.



The RAPF continues to urge anyone with information related to this incident to come forward by contacting the Criminal Investigation Department or submitting a tip anonymously via SecureAXA.com.

Previous Press Release

June 24 at 4:48 PM

Police investigate shooting incident in Sile Bay

The Valley, Anguilla –– The Royal Anguilla Police Force confirms that around 2:00pm today, Tuesday 24 June, officers responded to reports of a possible shooting incident in the Sile Bay area.

Upon arrival, a young male was discovered inside a vehicle near the beach with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. He was confirmed unresponsive at the scene.

Crime Scene Investigators and detectives have since processed the area, and investigations into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

Further details regarding the identity of the victim will be released once formal identification has been made and next of kin have been notified.

The RAPF is urging anyone who may have information that can assist the investigation to contact the Criminal Investigation Department or submit a tip anonymously via SecureAXA.com.