DEA-Established TTPS Vetted Unit Provides Extensive Support in US$25 Million Drug Seizure and Arrests in Portugal

Source: U.S. Embassy in Trinidad & Tobago

US / Trinidad / Portugal — On June 14, security cooperation between the United States and Trinidad and Tobago resulted in the seizure of 1,660 kgs of cocaine worth US$25 million in Portugal and the arrest of three foreign nationals.

For several months, agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) based at the U.S. Embassy in Port of Spain, and officers from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) Vetted Unit, the Transnational Organized Crime Unit (TOCU), and the Seaport Cooperation Project (SEACOP) worked a bi-lateral maritime narcotics trafficking case together. A sailboat laden with 1,660 kg of cocaine left Trinidad waters in early June and was intercepted on June 14 by the Portuguese Navy and the Portuguese Judicial Police off the Azores Archipelago in Portugal. Three crew members, between 43 and 51 years of age, were also arrested. SEACOP is a collaborative initiative with the European Union to fight illicit maritime trafficking.

The June 14 seizure of the targeted sailboat was part of Operation “Vikings,” a complex operation involving DEA agents in Trinidad and Tobago, Portugal, Spain, and Denmark; and several law enforcement agencies in Portugal. Operation Vikings had been investigating the targeted drug-trafficking organization for two years; the seizure of the boat was the latest success of the ongoing operation.

The TTPS’s Vetted Unit and TOCU, which work closely with DEA on investigations related to transnational organized crime, provided support which led to the seizure and arrests in Portuguese waters. The seizure represents the success in Trinidad and Tobago law enforcement efforts to focus on transnational drug trafficking that uses the Caribbean as a base of operations.

U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Dr. Jenifer Neidhart de Ortiz said, “This is a major win for the United States and Trinidad and Tobago in our security cooperation to stop the illicit narcotics trade and protect our borders to make our communities safer.

“I commend our local DEA agents, officers from the TTPS Vetted Unit, and TOCU for their diligence and professionalism. The United States will continue to support Trinidad and Tobago law enforcement agencies to address our common challenges through continuous cooperation, training, and resources.”