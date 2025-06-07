Curaçao, Nicaragua advanced to final round of World Cup qualifying

MIAMI – Curaçao and Nicaragua earned important victories as the Second Round of the Concacaf Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2026 continued on Friday.

The Road to the 2026 continues for Concacaf nations with the final encounters of the Second Round during the June 2025 match window. The group winners and runners-up will progress to the Third and Final Round.

Curaçao 4 — Saint Lucia 0

Curaçao earned a 4-nil victory against Saint Lucia in Group C at Stadion Ergilio Hato in Willemstad, Curaçao.

Gervane Kastaneer placed Curaçao in front at the 37’ with a strike in front of goal to connect on a service from Livano Comenencia.

Kastaneer doubled the lead in the 52’, this time connecting on a service from Kenji Gorré.

Kastaneer collected his hat-trick in the 57’ with a header at the far post to cap off a play that came from a short corner kick.

Juninho Bacuna added a fourth in the 74’ from the top of the box.

The victory secures a top two finish for Curaçao, sending the nation to the Third and Final round. Haiti also advances as a result and will be Curaçao’s final opponent on Tuesday.

Saint Lucia will also conclude its campaign on Tuesday against Barbados.

Nicaragua 1, Guyana 0

Nicaragua earned a 1-nil win against Guyana in Group D at Estadio Nacional de Fútbol in Managua, Nicaragua.

Jaime Moreno scored the lone goal of the encounter in the 41’ with a finish from close range to pounce on a rebound. Ariel Arauz took a shot from outside the box that forced a save from Akel Clarke, before Moreno struck the match-winner.

The victory assures Nicaragua a place in the next round ahead of its final encounter of the second round against Panama on Tuesday.

Guyana will close its campaign against Montserrat on Tuesday.

Source: Concacaf