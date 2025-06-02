CPS: May 31 Marked World No Tobacco Day. Bright Products. Dark Intentions. Unmasking the appeal #Tobacco Exposed

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – An estimated 37 million children aged 13-15 years worldwide use tobacco, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

WHO adds that in many countries the rate of e-cigarette use of young people exceeds that of adults, and that marketing content promoting e-cigarettes, nicotine pouches and heated tobacco products has been viewed more than 3.4 billion times on social media platforms.

The WHO further points out that flavors are found in many nicotine and tobacco products. There are about 16,000 unique flavors, and flavors are often cited as the number one reason for initiation of nicotine and tobacco products use.

The theme for World No Tobacco Day May 31 was “Bright Products. Dark Intentions.” #TobaccoExposed

The WHO says tobacco and nicotine industries use insidious strategies to make their harmful products appealing, especially to young people.

Manipulative product designs, attractive flavours, and glamourized marketing create a false sense of security and evoke desirability. We need to break the illusion.

Nicotine and tobacco products are highly addictive and designed to sustain use, trapping users in a cycle of dependence. Additives mask the harshness of tobacco, making it easier to start and harder to quit. No more ‘candy coating’.

WHO: Removing the appeal of these products through stricter regulations is essential to protecting current and future generations from harm. Don’t let the tobacco and nicotine industries trick people with their playbook. Let’s stand together and make it crystal clear: No more tricks, no more traps.

The WHO says the tobacco industry targets youth for a lifetime of profits, creating a new wave of addiction.

To address the tobacco epidemic, WHO Member States adopted the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC) in 2003. Currently 182 countries are Parties to this treaty.

Every year, on 31 May, the World Health Organization (WHO) and global partners celebrate World No Tobacco Day (WNTD).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department in the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, annually profiles the global theme for World No Tobacco Day which is part of the department’s calendar of health observances.

For more information call CPS at 542-3003; or email [email protected]