CPS Calls on Male Population to Live Healthier. Shake the Salt Habit

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – A report from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), “Dietary Sodium in Caribbean Populations,” says that sodium/salt consumption levels in the Caribbean are twice as high as recommended, contributing to the development of cardiovascular diseases and other non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

The report studied sodium consumption in the Caribbean over the past 10 years and focused on dietary sodium/salt intake studies, urinary sodium excretion, and sodium content in packaged foods.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends two (2) grams of sodium (5 g of salt) per day.

Evidence shows that excessive sodium consumption is a key risk factor for developing hypertension and cardiovascular diseases, emphasizing the importance of reducing sodium intake among the population thereby leading to an improvement in people’s quality of life.

According to PAHO, in many countries, approximately three-quarters of the sodium consumed comes from processed and ultra-processed foods, including bread, cereals, processed meats, and cheese.

June is Men’s Health Month and Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is encouraging all men to shake the salt habit and practice a healthy lifestyle and taking preventive actions to keep healthy throughout 2025 and beyond.

CPS would like to see men consult their family physician to determine their risk factors.

By eating less salt and staying within the limits of the recommended maximum – 5 grams a day – you can protect your health and significantly reduce the risk of developing (NCDs).

Get educated about your health and your risk of inherit health condition, and the diseases that can affect you. Schedule annual visits to the doctor; eat healthier; and be more active and monitor your health.

CPS encourages Sint Maarten men to make healthy choices, live a healthy lifestyle and be active.

Persons seeking additional information should contact their family physician or CPS at telephone numbers: 542-1570 or 542-1222.