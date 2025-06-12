CPS advises summer holiday travelers to check vaccination status

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department of the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, continues to closely monitor the measles situation in the Americas region which has seen an 11-fold increase in cases in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the reported cases for the same period in 2024 according to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

Measles is a highly contagious virus that can cause potentially serious illness. Symptoms of measles typically occur between 10 and 12 days after exposure but occasionally can take up to 21 days.

Initially resembling cold-like symptoms, persons may experience fever, respiratory symptoms, conjunctivitis, and a characteristic rash which starts on the face and spreads to the neck, trunk, arms, legs, and feet. Persons infected with measles may also have tiny white spots, called Koplik spots, which appear inside the mouth two to three days after symptoms begin.

In addition to measles, PAHO recently issued an alert in response to rising pertussis (whooping cough) cases in the region.

Pertussis is a highly contagious respiratory infection caused by the bacterium Bordetella pertussis, and spreads through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

It begins with a mild fever, runny nose, and cough. This cough progresses to severe coughing spells followed by a high-pitched “whoop” sound when inhaling. The disease is especially dangerous for infants, who may face serious complications or death.

Travelers who are not up to date with their vaccinations are at higher risk of contracting measles or other vaccine preventable diseases when in close contact with travelers from countries where the virus is still circulating.

CPS advises parents and guardians to check their children’s vaccination records to see whether they are up to date. The vaccine is available, free-of-charge for children, at CPS’ Section Youth Health Care.

If you have any questions about your child’s vaccination status or wish to make an appointment for vaccination, please contact CPS Section Youth Healthcare at 914 or 5204163 or [email protected]

If persons decide to travel, they should also check their vaccination status and consult with their physician to update their vaccines.

Every unvaccinated person regardless of their age, is therefore at risk of contracting diseases like measles and pertussis; this is especially true in those countries where persistently low immunization rates increase the risk of a large outbreak with possible tragic consequences.

Don’t wait, get vaccinated.