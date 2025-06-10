Continuation Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding the draft National Ordinance establishing the 2025 budget of Country Sint Maarten

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten- The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on June 10, 2025.

The Central Committee meeting, which was adjourned on June 9, 2025, will reconvene on Tuesday at 11.00 hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Council of Ministers will be in attendance.

The agenda point is:

Ontwerplandsverordening tot vaststelling van de begroting van het Land Sint Maarten voor het dienstjaar 2025 (Landsverordening begroting 2025) (Zittingsjaar 2024-2025-185) (IS/1093/2024-2025 d.d. 23 mei 2025)

Draft National Ordinance establishing the budget of the Country of Sint Maarten for the service year 2025 (National Ordinance Budget 2025) (Parliamentary Year 2024-2025-185) (IS/1093/2024-2025 dated May 23, 2025)

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament