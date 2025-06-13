Community Bulletin: “Applying for a U.S. Student Visa or Canadian Study  Permit”

Hosted by Student Support Services Division “Applying for a U.S. Student Visa or Canadian Study Permit” Workshop to be held on June 19, 2025

PHILIPSBURG – Student Support Services Division (SSSD) of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports Affairs is hosting a workshop entitled, “Applying for a U.S. Student Visa or Canadian Permit” on June 19, 2025.

It will be held from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. at the University of St. Martin and is open to students who will be going to the US or Canada to study in August as well as students in their last two years of secondary school and their parents.

Students are encouraged to contact SSSD at telephone +1721-543-1235 or email [email protected] to register.