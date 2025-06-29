Closure of Parliament Building on Monday, June 30, 2025

The Parliament of Sint Maarten hereby informs the public that its offices will close at 12:00 PM on Monday, June 30, 2025, to facilitate preparations for its event in observance of International Day of Parliamentarism.

Normal office operations will resume on the next working day, Wednesday, July 2, 2025.

The Parliament of Sint Maarten appreciates the understanding and cooperation of the public in this.

For more information, please contact the Secretariat of Parliament at [email protected] or (721) 542-0812.