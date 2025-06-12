Climate Resilience for Sub-National Island Jurisdictions: Enhancing Access to Finance

Informed by the participants, and issued by the organisers of the First Forum on Climate Finance for Sub-National Island Jurisdictions

OUR SHARED REALITY AND CHALLENGES

Sub-National Island Jurisdictions (SNIJs) across the globe face intensifying climate impacts from rising sea levels and extreme weather events and disruptions to food, water, and energy systems. Despite contributing minimally to global greenhouse gas emissions, these islands are acutely vulnerable due to their geography, limited resources, and particularly their constrained access to international support.

We, the organisers; Island Innovation, the Government of Curaçao, Nevis Island Administration and the Special Envoy of Bonaire, Saba, and Sint Eustatius for EU, UN, and Economic Development with Latin America and the Caribbean, guided by insights from participants and speakers, affirm that structural barriers continue to hinder effective climate finance for SNIJs:

Governance Classification Challenges

SNIJs operate within a wide spectrum of governance frameworks, from local to regional to overseas territories, affecting how they engage with international finance mechanisms. Institutional and Legal Frameworks

Many SNIJs function within constitutional arrangements that influence their ability to access international finance, often requiring coordination with the associated sovereign countries in ways that may not reflect island-specific priorities. For example, in some cases, climate change treaties are not applied to SNIJs where the territorial application is limited only to the (signatory) associated sovereign countries. Limited Participation in Climate Processes

SNIJs are often excluded from direct participation in international climate negotiations and governance, which limits the consideration of their specific realities in global decision-making. Scale and Capacity Constraints

Many SNIJs lack the institutional scale and technical expertise needed to navigate complex application, implementation, and reporting requirements of international finance institutions. Diverging Priorities

The climate adaptation needs of SNIJs can differ significantly from those of their sovereign counterparts. Issues such as food security, freshwater access, and renewable energy development are often more urgent on islands.



Vulnerability-Based Eligibility Challenges

While many SNIJs are among the most climate-vulnerable regions globally, international climate finance mechanisms continue to rely heavily on GDP-based criteria. This misalignment often overlooks the acute exposure and limited adaptive capacity of SNIJs, creating barriers to timely and equitable access to funding. Prioritizing vulnerability indices remains an ongoing challenge in ensuring that support reaches those most at risk.

We agree that the prevailing climate finance architecture was not built with the unique circumstances of SNIJs in mind, creating significant barriers to effective resource allocation for climate adaptation and mitigation. Therefore, we recognise a requirement for reform to ensure accessibility, fairness, and impact.

GUIDING PRINCIPLES

We commit to placing equity, transparency, and collaboration at the heart of the SNIJ Climate Coalition. These will guide every action we take and every partnership we build on the path forward.

LAUNCH OF THE SNIJ CLIMATE COALITION

At the First Forum on Climate Finance for Sub-National Island Jurisdictions in Nevis, we announce the establishment of the SNIJ Climate Coalition, a dedicated platform to address the critical gap in global climate action for SNIJs. This Coalition will provide a framework for ongoing partnership and advocacy, recognising the diverse needs of different jurisdiction types, including:

Mitigation-driven SNIJs from developed regions

Adaptation-driven SNIJs facing immediate climate impacts

Climate-funding eligible SNIJs requiring capacity support for transition

The SNIJ Climate Coalition commits to:

Champion reforms of institutions and frameworks to ensure that SNIJs have accessibility, fairness, and impact are at the centre of all decision making;

Advocate for the development and adoption of a SNIJ Climate Coalition Fund. This is a blended finance mechanism supported by public, private, and philanthropic partners, and anchored by a multilateral institution or group of regional development actors;

Champion allocation based on vulnerability indexes, rather than GDP, to ensure climate finance reaches those most in need;

Support thematic resilience initiatives in focused areas such as food security, renewable energy, and water systems;

Promote diaspora investment mechanisms, including bonds, cooperative models, and remittance transparency, as innovative sources of climate financing;

Encourage storytelling, education, and open data as tools to mobilise community and international support for climate initiatives on SNIJs;

Work collaboratively toward a comprehensive declaration to be presented at COP30 in November 2025, proposing specific mechanisms to enhance climate finance access for SNIJs while respecting existing governance frameworks.

INVITATION TO ENGAGE

We extend this invitation to:

All Sub-National Island Jurisdictions;

Associated sovereign governments;

International climate finance institutions;

Multilateral development banks;

Foundations, private investors, and civil society.

Join us in shaping an inclusive and equitable climate finance future. By joining the the SNIJ Climate Coalition, we can ensure that every island jurisdiction has access to the resources and a platform to implement effective climate action.

Together, we can work toward a more inclusive climate finance architecture that recognises the circumstances of Sub-National Island Jurisdictions and supports their implementation of climate action.

OFFICIAL ENDORSEMENT PROCESS

Sub-National Island Jurisdiction governments may formally endorse this Communiqué by submitting:

Official letter of endorsement from the relevant Minister or Administrative Official

Designation of authorized representative for Coalition participation

Statement of jurisdiction’s climate finance priorities