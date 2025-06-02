Celebrating Two Years of Strength, Healing & Community

Breast Cancer Support Group Marks 2nd Anniversary with Sip and Paint Celebration

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — This May, the Still Beautiful, Positive and Elektralyets Foundations proudly celebrated the 2nd Anniversary of the Breast Cancer Support Group—a space that has grown from a circle of support into a powerful community of survivors, fighters, and allies. Over the past two years, we’ve shared stories, tears, laughter, and strength, creating a bond that continues to uplift and inspire.

To mark this special occasion, the foundation hosted a heartfelt evening of creativity and connection: A Sip and Pait Edition, held on May 28, 2025, at Inspired Selfie in Colebay across from Tropicana Casino.

About 20 participants enjoyed a relaxed and joyful evening as they painted, sipped, and celebrated the journey they took together. Long-time members and new members were welcomed to the group

“This group has been my anchor. Through every high and low, I’ve felt seen, heard, and supported. It’s more than a support group—it’s a sisterhood.”

— Lilette Freedom, Member since 2023

Over the past two years, the sessions have covered a wide range of empowering topics, including:

Navigating diagnosis and treatment

Mental health and emotional resilience

Nutrition and wellness during recovery

Body image and self-love

Sharing survivor stories and honoring those we’ve lost

The Foundations are also excited to announce the next regular meeting:

Hosted by: Still Beautiful, Positive, and Elektralyets Foundation

Facilitator: Ms. Shirley Serbony

Date: June 26, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Location: RC4C / 4C Foundation, A. T. Illidge Road #60 Unit 1.1

We invite all members of the community to join us for an evening of support, encouragement, and shared experiences. This is a safe space for:

Breast cancer patients

Survivors

Family members and loved ones

Let’s come together to share stories, offer support, and uplift each other. Whether you’re newly diagnosed, navigating treatment, or thriving in survivorship, this group is here for you. Let’s continue the year with hope, connection, and strength!

Let’s continue to grow, heal, and thrive—together.

Together, we are stronger. Together, we heal.