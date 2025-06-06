Caribbean Guilder Coin Series named finalist for prestigious international award

1

 

WILLEMSTAD / PHILIPSBURG — On May 28, 2025, the Caribbean guilder coin series was selected as  a finalist for the 2025 Excellence in Currency Award. The International Association of Currency  Affairs (IACA) presents this annual award to organizations that exemplify outstanding achievement  in the production, processing, management, and distribution of banknotes and coins. 

The Caribbean guilder coin series was nominated in the category of Best New Coin/Coin Series.  The winning entry was the €2 commemorative coin issued for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games,  while South Africa’s Fourth Decimal Coin Series was the third finalist. The awards ceremony was  held at the International Currency Conference in Bangkok, Thailand, which brought together more  than 400 professionals from the global currency industry. 

The IACA is an independent, non-profit membership organization founded in 2004, that is  dedicated to promoting excellence in the currency cycle. It provides a platform for knowledge  sharing and collaboration on strategically important topics within the currency industry. Its  members include central banks, issuing authorities, coin and banknote suppliers, and financial  institutions worldwide. 

Being named a finalist is a meaningful recognition for Curaçao and Sint Maarten and reflects the  collaboration and commitment that shaped the development of the Caribbean guilder coin series.  We extend our sincere gratitude to our minting partner, the Royal Canadian Mint, for their  exceptional craftsmanship and professional cooperation. We are proud that the collective efforts  behind this project are being recognized and valued on the international stage.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR