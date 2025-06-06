Caribbean Guilder Coin Series named finalist for prestigious international award

WILLEMSTAD / PHILIPSBURG — On May 28, 2025, the Caribbean guilder coin series was selected as a finalist for the 2025 Excellence in Currency Award. The International Association of Currency Affairs (IACA) presents this annual award to organizations that exemplify outstanding achievement in the production, processing, management, and distribution of banknotes and coins.

The Caribbean guilder coin series was nominated in the category of Best New Coin/Coin Series. The winning entry was the €2 commemorative coin issued for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, while South Africa’s Fourth Decimal Coin Series was the third finalist. The awards ceremony was held at the International Currency Conference in Bangkok, Thailand, which brought together more than 400 professionals from the global currency industry.

The IACA is an independent, non-profit membership organization founded in 2004, that is dedicated to promoting excellence in the currency cycle. It provides a platform for knowledge sharing and collaboration on strategically important topics within the currency industry. Its members include central banks, issuing authorities, coin and banknote suppliers, and financial institutions worldwide.

Being named a finalist is a meaningful recognition for Curaçao and Sint Maarten and reflects the collaboration and commitment that shaped the development of the Caribbean guilder coin series. We extend our sincere gratitude to our minting partner, the Royal Canadian Mint, for their exceptional craftsmanship and professional cooperation. We are proud that the collective efforts behind this project are being recognized and valued on the international stage.