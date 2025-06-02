Buriku, Ezeltje, La Burra, Little Donkey Bibi Finds a New Home in the St. Maarten Library

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — “Buriku Bibi, Ezeltje, Little Donkey Bibi, Bibi La Burra”— A charming children’s book written in four languages within a single volume by Angliet Baidjoe – has traveled from the sister island of Bonaire to Sint Maarten, hand-delivered by Heather Mercuur. The Sint Maarten Library and the wider community have now received this heartfelt gift as a donation.

Author Angliet Baidjoe, a long-serving educator originally from Suriname and of Hindustani descent, dedicated her career to teaching on the island of Sint Eustatius until Hurricane Luis in 1995. She later moved to Bonaire, where she continued teaching until her retirement.

Speaking on behalf of the author, Mrs. Mercuur shared with the library staff that during her many years in education, Ms. Baidjoe, now 71, recognized a critical need: culturally responsive reading materials that reflect children’s own experiences and are written in their mother tongues or primary languages of comprehension. Confronted with the lack of such multilingual resources, she began writing stories that children could identify with—celebrating their cultures, surroundings, and voices.

Her most recent publication, Buriku Bibi, Ezeltje, Little Donkey Bibi, Bibi La Burra, tells the story of Bibi, a little donkey born in the mondi (pasture) of Bonaire. After a painful accident, rescuers save Bibi and bring her to a new home at a donkey sanctuary in the kunukus (farmland).

The tale follows her journey of survival, joyful reunions, and, eventually, motherhood in the safety of the conservation park.

Library staff members I. Hughes and F. Housen warmly received the donation, recognizing it as a valuable addition to the collection—especially in the areas of cultural preservation and multilingualism. Books like Buriku Bibi not only promote a love of reading and language but also inspire lifelong learning and foster cultural appreciation.

The Sint Maarten Library remains a cornerstone of education and cultural enrichment on the island.