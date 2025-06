Recently, Billy Valentijn paid a special visit to the Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department. After 23 years back on Bonaire, it was an honor for us to welcome him to our fire station. His story reminds us how important it is to pursue your dreams, no matter how small or big they are.

At BKCN, we believe in the power of community and in supporting special initiatives. We are proud that, in our own way, we were able to contribute to making Billy’s wish come true.