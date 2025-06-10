Arrest Made in Connection with Drug Possession and Attempted Motorcycle Theft in Cupe-Coy

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — In the early hours of June 10, 2025, just after 2:00 AM, the Central Police Dispatch received a report from hotel security in Cupe-Coy regarding two individuals suspected of attempting a robbery near the hotel premises.

Police patrol units quickly responded, with one team closing off the Cupe-Coy border and another securing the road leading to Mullet Bay. Additional officers joined in the search operation.

During the investigation, officers were informed that the suspects were driving a red Hyundai i10 and were seen in the vicinity of the casino in Cupe-Coy. Upon arrival at the casino parking lot, officers discovered a motorcycle lying on the ground.

Shortly after, two young males, identified by the initials A.A. and J.C., both residents of the French side of the island, were encountered. Following a brief inquiry, it was determined that the individuals were attempting to steal the motorcycle.

The suspects were arrested on the spot and subsequently transported to the Philipsburg Police Station for further processing.

A search of the red Hyundai i10 revealed a sizable quantity of illegal substances, which were confiscated. The Detective Department is currently conducting a thorough investigation into this incident.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten urges all scooter and motorcycle owners to remain vigilant and to take all necessary precautions to secure their vehicles.