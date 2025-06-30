Alvin Prescod of Focus Forward Media, Begins Distribution of “240 Seconds of We Own T’ing” Cultural Docuseries to Local Schools

Philipsburg, St. Maarten – Alvin Prescod, Project Manager of 240 Seconds of We Own T’ing, is proud to announce the official start of the distribution phase of the groundbreaking cultural docuseries that captures the voices, stories, and legacies of some of St. Maarten’s most iconic cultural figures. This docuseries, carefully crafted to reflect the richness of our island’s identity, marks a major step in preserving and passing on cultural knowledge to younger generations.

As part of this ongoing effort, USB drives containing the full docuseries have been presented to several schools that welcomed us during their final week of classes. We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Sr. Borgia Elementary School, Charlotte Brookson Academy for the Performing Arts, and Asha Stevens Hillside Christian School for opening their doors and engaging in this important cultural exchange. It is our hope that this material will be incorporated into their local curriculum—not only during St. Maarten’s Day celebrations, but as a year-round resource for cultural education and storytelling, “says Alvin Prescod.

This first wave of distribution is just the beginning. As we look toward the upcoming school year, we plan to expand the initiative to reach all primary and high schools across the island. Each institution will be gifted a copy of the docuseries to use within their classrooms and cultural programs, helping to deepen students’ appreciation for their roots through real voices and shared experiences.

In addition to the USB version, the docuseries is available online for wider access. You can view episodes and stories on our official Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/weownting and through our official website

www.weownting.sx, where they are freely accessible to the public. These platforms were designed to ensure that cultural pride and awareness are nurtured both inside and outside of the classroom.

We would like to once again express our deepest thanks to our committed partners who made this initiative possible. Our appreciation goes out to Laser 101, Islandpreneur, and Cultuurfonds Caribisch Gebied, whose financial and institutional support through an approved grant application provided the fuel to bring this vision to life, my brother John Prescod and the rest of team Focus Forward Media and of course to our interviewees for their willingness to share their stories. This is only the beginning of a larger movement to embed cultural storytelling at the heart of education in St. Maarten.