Alliance launches new heritage project for Statia with anthropologist Dr. Artwell Cain

SINT EUSTATIUS (Dutch Caribbean) — This week, the St. Eustatius Afrikan Burial Ground Alliance launched a new cultural heritage project with Dr. Artwell Cain, an Aruban cultural anthropologist. The project “St. Eustatius: Restoring Our Ties” is a continuation of the Alliance’s previous project, “Reclaiming Our Stories: Restoring Our Ties,” which is currently in its final phase.

Previous projects of the Alliance concentrated on activities that connected the Statian community to its Afrikan history, whereas this project is entirely on the people of Statia and aims to capture the voice of the Afrikan diaspora community on the island.

“St. Eustatius: Restoring Our Ties” is small quick-scan research that focuses on capturing the voice of the Afrikan diaspora community on the island. Through interviews and focus groups, respondents discuss topics such as the importance of knowing one’s history, the relation with our ancestors, commemorative rituals, and identity. The anticipated final output is a publication.

Artwell Cain, PhD, is the director and researcher at the Institute of Cultural Heritage and Knowledge. He previously served as the director of NiNsee (the National Institute of Dutch Slavery Past and Legacy) from 2009 to 2012. His research interests include social mobility, racism studies, identification and the politics of belonging, representation, modernity/coloniality and civic education. Artwell Cain is the author of numerous books and essays.

A steering committee of persons born on St. Eustatius will be part of the project team: Mr. Derrick Simmons, Anthropologist, Ms. Xiomara Balentina, Psychologist, and Mr. Kenneth Cuvalay, Project leader. The project is made possible in part through the DNB Fund – sub-area Caribbean, in partnership with the Cultuurfonds Caribisch Gebied (CCG).

Everyone is welcome to participate

Dr. Cain will be on the island for the following three weeks, during which time the interviews and focus groups will be conducted. Any person of Afrikan descent living in St. Eustatius who is interested in participating in the project can contact Mr. Kenneth Cuvalay, project leader and president of the Alliance by WhatsApp, email, or one of the Alliance’s social media channels (available at the Alliance’s website. http://steustatiusafrikanburialground.org)

Context: Controversial excavations in 2021

In 2021, a team of international archaeologists uncovered 69 ancestral remains from the 18th-century Afrikan burial ground Golden Rock on the airport premises in St. Eustatius. To avoid protests, the descendant community was purposefully kept in the dark. The protests came anyhow, and the excavations were halted. For more than four years now, the ancestral remains have been held at a depot, awaiting a respectful reburial, this time with community involvement.