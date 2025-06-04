Alicia’s Inn B.V. Becomes Sint Maarten’s First Boutique Hotel to Undergo a Full-Scale Guest Safety Audit

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Alicia’s Inn B.V., a premier boutique hotel in the heart of Philipsburg, is proud to announce that it is the first boutique hotel in Sint Maarten to voluntarily undergo a comprehensive Guest Safety and Security Audit, setting a new standard for safety and risk prevention in the local hospitality sector.

This milestone initiative builds upon Alicia’s Inn’s strong foundation in operational excellence, following its successful ISO 9001:2015 pre-assessment in 2019, conducted by External Lead Auditor Terence Jandroep and Auditor Natasha Manuela of Prudential Tax Services, and its prestigious record of five consecutive TripAdvisor Traveler’s Choice Awards.

The Guest Safety Audit, conducted by ISO-Certified Risk, Quality and Security Lead Auditor Terence Jandroep, is a structured, ISO 28000, aligned evaluation that covers every critical aspect of guest protection, ranging from infrastructure vulnerabilities to legal compliance in high-risk scenarios.

Why This Audit Matters:?

Leading with Proactive Safety:

In a world where travelers increasingly value peace of mind, Alicia’s Inn is taking a bold, transparent step toward ensuring that every guest experience is safe, dignified, and professionally managed—even in the most unexpected situations.

Audit Scope and Safety Enhancements Include:

Infrastructure Safety & Emergency Systems

Comprehensive risk scan of the hotel’s physical layout, including rooms, access points, CCTV systems, and fire and emergency exits.

Upgrading of locks, alarms, and access control mechanisms to minimize the risk of unauthorized entry.

Full review of lighting, surveillance coverage, and panic alarm systems to ensure rapid response to incidents.

Emergency Response to Guest Deaths or Critical Illness

Creation of respectful, efficient protocols for managing guest fatalities, including scene security, coordination with emergency services, and bio-hazard containment.

Staff training in sensitive communication and trauma-informed care for impacted guests and companions.

Infectious Disease Preparedness

Design and implementation of disease containment procedures, including isolation protocols, air and surface sanitation, and coordination with public health authorities.

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) accessibility and use training for frontline staff.

Protection Against Physical, Sexual, or Psychological Abuse

Clear, confidential procedures for reporting abuse incidents with immediate victim support and evidence preservation.

Enhanced room privacy checks and employee screening to reduce internal threats.

Regular staff training in handling disclosures of trauma or misconduct professionally and compassionately.

Legal and Compliance Readiness

Ensuring all guest-related protocols align with local legislation , hospitality industry ethics , and international safety standards .

, , and . Legal risk mitigation through documentation, witness procedures, and operational transparency.

Staff Empowerment & Continuous Training

Specialized workshops on guest de-escalation , first aid , and emergency drills tailored to the unique layout and guest demographic of Alicia’s Inn.

, , and tailored to the unique layout and guest demographic of Alicia’s Inn. Scenario-based training to build readiness for high-pressure situations including fire, illness outbreaks, or suspicious activity.

Commitment to Excellence

“At Alicia’s Inn B.V., safety is not reactive, it’s embedded in our values,” said Mes. Jeanina Dupersoy, General Manager. “Our journey toward ISO 9001:2015 compliance started in 2019 with the expert guidance of Auditors Terence Jandroep and Natasha Manuela, and now, we are going even further. Through this audit, we are making our operations more transparent, our staff more prepared, and our guests more secure. Safety is the foundation of true hospitality.”

A Standard for the Future

With this step, Alicia’s Inn B.V. sets a new benchmark for boutique hotels in the region—blending high-quality service with elite-level security. Guests can expect not only charm and comfort, but also confidence that their wellbeing is being proactively safeguarded from check-in to check-out.