Alert: Haiti Security Alert June 24, 2025

Source: U.S. Embassy in Haiti

Event: Routine domestic commercial air travel has resumed between Cap Haitien International Airport and Les Cayes’ Antoine Simon Airport, and Cap Haitien International Airport and Port-au- Prince’s Guy Malary domestic terminal. U.S. citizens in Haiti should depart Haiti by commercial or other privately available transportation options when they feel it is safe to do so. U.S. citizens should monitor local news and check regularly with travel agencies and commercial transportation providers’ offices and webpages to find departure options that suit their needs.

We are aware of U.S. citizens traveling to Cap Haitien via helicopter from sites other than commercial airports; those flights involve potential risks citizens should assess before flying. U.S. government personnel are not authorized to travel on commercial flights into or out of Port-au-Prince because of Federal Aviation Administration restrictions and potential risks to air traffic. The U.S. government does not endorse private nor commercial carriers.

If you require emergency assistance to return to the U.S., please email [email protected].

Actions to take:

Do not travel to Haiti.

If you are a U.S. citizen in Haiti:

Depart Haiti as soon as possible by commercial or other privately available transportation options.

Avoid crowds.

Monitor local media for updates and avoid areas where violence, demonstrations, or disruptions are reported to be happening.

Keep a low profile.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Be prepared to shelter in place for an extended time period.

Avoid being outside after dark.

Stay alert.

Review your personal security plans.

Have travel documents up to date and easily accessible.

Carry proper identification.

Assistance:

U.S. Embassy Port-au-Prince, Haiti

Boulevard du 15 Octobre

Tabarre 41, Route de Tabarre

Emergencies: +509-2229-8000

Non-emergency inquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://ht.usembassy.gov/

Contact the State Department’s Bureau of Consular Affairs

1-888-407-4747 toll-free from the United States and Canada

1-202-501-4444 from other countries

