WINAIR and the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau enter into strategic partnership

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — In a move to amplify St. Maarten’s presence in the region as a must-visit destination and to boost travel demand, the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) and Windward Islands Airways International (WINAIR), the national carrier of St. Maarten have entered into a dynamic strategic partnership encompassing a series of co-branded promotional initiatives.

This alliance combines WINAIR’s extensive regional network with the destination appeal of St. Maarten, offering travelers seamless access to its rich experiences. WINAIR and the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau pledge to jointly promote the island’s rich heritage, natural beauty, and warm hospitality, while fostering sustainable tourism growth from neighboring islands.

WINAIR connects St. Maarten to:

Antigua,

Aruba ,

Bonaire,

Barbados ,

Curacao,

Dominica ,

Nevis,

Saba ,

St. Barthélemy,

St. Eustatius ,

St. Kitts,

St. Lucia ,

St. Vincent & the Grenadines,

Montserrat , and the

BVI-Tortola .

Through this new partnership, the goal is clear: make St. Maarten not just a hub — but the heart of Caribbean travel.

Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic & Telecommunication (TEATT), Grisha Heyliger-Marten, expressed her enthusiasm: “This partnership marks a defining moment for St. Maarten’s regional leadership in tourism. By aligning with WINAIR, our national carrier, we are not just enhancing connectivity — we are deepening our cultural and economic ties across the Caribbean. From the skies to our shores, we are inviting the world to experience the warmth, heritage, and innovation that make St. Maarten the true heartbeat of the region.”

Hans van de Velde, CEO of WINAIR, echoed that sentiment:“We are very happy to join forces with the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau. This strategic alliance is about creating synergy and impact — not only growing tourism numbers, but also deepening the connection between our airline and the communities we serve. St. Maarten is more than a destination; it’s an unforgettable experience.”

This strategic partnership is aimed to promote the diversity and rich experiences that makes St. Maarten an unmissable Caribbean gem, and reflects a cohesive vision aimed at strengthening regional tourism.

The comprehensive marketing plan includes co-branded advertising campaign, press, influencer and familiarization trips, collaboration at events and tradeshows, and much more. This partnership represents a bold vision for the future of regional connections, tourism and economic growth in St. Maarten.

For further information, please contact STB’s Caribbean Agent: [email protected]