WICSU-PSU and WITU Celebrate the Success of the Inaugural Labor Symposium

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The Windward Islands Civil Servants Union – Private Sector Union (WICSU-PSU) in collaboration with the Windward Islands Teachers Union (WITU) express their heartfelt gratitude to all who contributed to the success of the first annual Labor Symposium, held from May 13 to 15, 2025, at Port St. Maarten.

Under the theme “Empowering Workers & Employers – Know Your Rights, Build Your Future,” the symposium brought together stakeholders from the public, private, and education sectors, including employer representatives and presenters, to engage in meaningful dialogue on labor development and policy.

The enthusiastic participation and valuable contributions of all attendees were instrumental in the symposium’s success. Their concerns and proposals have been duly noted and will play a pivotal role in shaping future changes and amendments in the labor market of Sint Maarten.

We acknowledge that, as with any inaugural event, there were areas for improvement.

Specifically, some miscommunications affected the attendance of public sector workers, educators, and the teaching staff. We recognize the vital role those civil servants and educators play as the backbone of our society and are committed to ensuring their full participation in future events.

The interest demonstrated in this symposium underscores the need for opportunities where those impacting the workforce of Sint Maarten can be informed and voice their concerns regarding changes that will positively affect the labor market.

The resolutions and recommendations emerging from the symposium are currently being compiled and will be shared with the appropriate authorities and the public in due course.

These insights will inform our ongoing efforts to enhance labor practices and policies.

We extend our sincere appreciation to our Caribbean regional affiliates of the Caribbean Public Services Association (CPSA), our union delegation leaders within the Kingdom, and Commissioner Reuben Merkman of St. Eustatius for their solidarity and contributions, enriching the symposium’s discussions.

A special note of thanks goes to the Honorable Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor, Mr. Richinel Brug, and his dedicated team for their unwavering support and daily presence throughout the event. Your leadership was instrumental in the symposium’s success.

We also express our gratitude to Ms. Sandra Massiah of Public Services International (PSI) and Ms. Vera Guseva of the International Labour Organization (ILO) for their invaluable expertise and contributions to the symposium.

We would like to extend our sincere appreciation to His Excellency, Governor Ajamu Baly, for officially opening the symposium and setting a tone of unity and purpose.

We also thank all other dignitaries who offered words of encouragement and insight to those present.

We extend our sincere appreciation to our moderators, Dr. Ife Badejo and Ms. Amanda Vital- Bedminister, for their professionalism and adept facilitation throughout the symposium. Their guidance ensured that discussions remained focused and productive, contributing significantly to the event’s success.

We look forward to building on this foundation and continuing our collaborative efforts to advance labor development in Sint Maarten.